London Bridge attacker already convicted of an Islamist terrorism-related offence: report

In this grab taken from video made available by @HLOBlog, a man is surrounded by armed police after an incident on London Bridge, in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

A man who stabbed two people to death in London and injured three more on Friday before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack, had been convicted of an “Islamist terrorism-related offence”, The Times newspaper reported.

He was released from prison about a year ago after agreeing to wear an electronic tag, The Times said, citing unnamed government sources.

