Soleimani killing updates: Iran vows ‘severe revenge’

The United States killed Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.

Explained: Who is General Qasem Soleimani and why was he so popular?

The high-profile assassinations are likely to be a massive blow to Iran, which has been locked in a long conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following a U.S. air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

Here are more updates:

11.30 am

Iran summons Swiss envoy over Soleimani killing

Tehran summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran, to condemn the killing of one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, by American forces.

“Following the assassination of General Soleimani by U.S. forces, the Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned and Iran's serious condemnation was conveyed to him,” Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

“He was told that this is a clear instance of America's state terrorism and America's regime will be fully responsible for its consequences,” he added.

- AFP

11.20 am

Asian stocks mixed, oil prices up after Iran general killed

Asian stocks were mixed and oil prices surged after the Iranian general was killed by U.S. forces in Iraq.

Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Australia and some Southeast Asian markets advanced. Japanese markets were closed.

News that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets.

"A big fat dollop of geopolitical uncertainty has landed on investors desks,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

- AP

11.10 am

U.S. Congress not told ahead of Soleimani killing: top lawmaker

U.S. lawmakers were not told in advance of the attack ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian military commander, a senior House Democrat said late Thursday.

The strike conducted in Baghdad against Iran's Qasem Soleimani “went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress,” House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

Soleimani was “the mastermind of immense violence” who has “the blood of Americans on his hands,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

But “to push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress's powers as a coequal branch of government,” Mr. Engel added.

The White House traditionally notifies senior members of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of major military action.

But top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer “was not given advanced notice” of the strike, a senior Democratic aide told AFP.

Republican leaders have not stated publicly whether officials informed them ahead of the attack.

The War Powers Resolution requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action.

- AFP

11 am

Iran supreme leader vows ‘severe revenge’ for Soleimani killing

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic’s Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years,” Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

“With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs’ in last night’s incident.”

- AFP

10.30 am

General Soleimani, who headed the external operations Quds Force for the Guards, had wielded his regional clout publicly since 2018 when it was revealed that he had direct involvement in top-level talks over the formation of Iraq's government.

It was no surprise at the time for a man who has been at the centre of power-broking in the region for two decades.

Soleimani has been in and out of Baghdad ever since, most recently last month as parties sought to form a new government.

Where once he kept to the shadows, Soleimani has in recent years become an unlikely celebrity in Iran — replete with a huge following on Instagram.

Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon said.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Department of Defence said.

Oil prices jump $1 after U.S air strike kills Iran, Iraq military personnel

Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were at $67.48 a barrel, up $1.23, or 1.86%, by 0202 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.68%, to $62.21 a barrel.