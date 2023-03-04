HamberMenu
Lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, says White House doctor

The site of the removal on Mr. Biden's chest has “healed nicely”

March 04, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden. File

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said on March 3, 2023, adding that no further treatment was required.

Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Mr. Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the President’s routine physical on February 16.

Dr. O’Connor said the site of the removal on Mr. Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the President will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. Dr. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

