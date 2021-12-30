Kuwait swears in fourth government in two years

A new Kuwaiti government was sworn in on Wednesday, the country’s fourth in two years, after the last one resigned in November amid political deadlock. Kuwait has been shaken by disputes between elected lawmakers and successive governments dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family for more than a decade, with parliaments and Cabinets dissolved several times.
