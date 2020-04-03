Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi

Kuwait supports Saudi Arabia's invitation for a meeting between meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, an informal grouping known as OPEC+, to curb global oil supply and halt the oil price rout, oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday.
The minister, cited by the state-news agency KUNA, also announced the resumption of crude shipments from the so-called Neutral Zone the country shares with Saudi Arabia for the first time in five years.
The shipment, of about one million barrels will be loaded on a tanker on Saturday and Sunday, for export to Asia, he said.
