Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads, says State news agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un   | Photo Credit: KCNA

He warned of “a slight self-complacence or relaxation” on the anti-epidemic front and urged to maintain “maximum alert”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at an enlarged meeting of the politburo of the countrys ruling Workers Party where he presided, said the North had thoroughly prevented the novel coronavirus from making inroads, state news agency KCNA said on Friday.

He warned of “a slight self-complacence or relaxation” on the anti-epidemic front and urged to maintain “maximum alert,” KCNA said in a statement.

