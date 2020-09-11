International

Kim displayed uncle’s corpse, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump. File.

The headless body of Kim Jong-un’s executed uncle was displayed to senior North Korean officials, U.S. President Donald Trump told the author of an upcoming book on the U.S. President.

Jang Song Thaek, the North Korean leader’s uncle by marriage and a hugely powerful figure within the regime, was purged for treason and corruption in 2013, in what was widely seen as Mr. Kim mercilessly asserting his authority.

“Kim tells me everything. Told me everything,” Mr. Trump told the Washington Post investigative journalist Bob Woodward, according to his forthcoming book Rage.

“He killed his uncle and he put the body right in the steps,” Mr. Trump said, in an apparent reference to a building used by senior officials. “And the head was cut, sitting on the chest,” he added in excerpts from the book seen by AFP.

