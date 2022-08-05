Blast in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills at least eight- official

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the blast

An explosion in a Shia residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday killed eight people and wounded 18 more, police said.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, the group said on its telegram channel. It said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in the attack.

The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country's most serious security challenge.

The Taliban took control of the country in August last year.