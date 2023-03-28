HamberMenu
Judge rules Mike Pence must testify before grand jury: sources

Sources said, however, that former U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on January 6, 2021

March 28, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Washington

AP
Former Vice-President Mike Pence. File

Former Vice-President Mike Pence. File | Photo Credit: AP

A federal judge has ruled that former Vice-President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury after he was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal.

The people said, however, that Mr. Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on January 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the building as Mr. Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.

Mr. Pence had argued that, because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of the Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.

The extraordinary scenario of a former Vice-Pesident potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Mr. Pence has been weighing challenging Mr. Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mr. Pence’s team is discussing whether it will appeal.

