Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

United States President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the U.S. stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.

He added that China is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.


