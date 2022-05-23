Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China
China is flirting with danger in Taiwan, U.S. President says
United States President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the U.S. stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.
He added that China is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.
