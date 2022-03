Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20

Biden raised the issue on Thursday with other world leaders

United States President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20.

Mr. Biden made the comments during a press conference on Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue on Thursday with other world leaders.

Mr. Biden said that he would prefer Russia is removed from the group, but should Indonesia or other nations disagree, he would ask that Ukraine leaders be allowed in for conversations.

Mr. Biden and Western allies on Thursday pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to the continued assault in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.