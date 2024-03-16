GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan's ruling coalition agrees to fighter jet exports

Japan's arms export rules currently forbid the export of equipment to a third country, although there have been exceptions in recent years

March 16, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Tokyo

AFP
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)‘s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan on March 15, 2023.

A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)‘s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan on March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan's ruling coalition agreed on March 15 to allow the export of next-generation fighter jets being developed with Britain and Italy, relaxing Tokyo's strict transfer rules for military equipment.

Japan and the two countries signed a treaty in December formalising plans to pool resources to co-develop the fighter jet they hope will take to the skies by 2035.

Japan's arms export rules currently forbid the export of equipment to a third country, although there have been exceptions in recent years.

Yosuke Takagi, policy chief of coalition partner Komeito, said at a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party that they "have agreed" to ease the rules for exports of the fighter jet.

But each individual export will need cabinet approval and the planes can only go to countries with defence deals with Japan that are not involved in active conflicts, public broadcaster NHK said.

In a poll by Kyodo News released Sunday, 48.1 percent of respondents said the export "should be allowed with limited destinations" and 44.7 percent said it "should not be allowed."

Related Topics

Japan / exports / defence equipment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.