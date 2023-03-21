HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan's Kishida heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

March 21, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - Tokyo

AP
File photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Mr. Kishida is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home. 

File photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Mr. Kishida is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.  | Photo Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan’s public television NHK showed Mr. Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Mr. Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Mr. Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Mr. Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Japan / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.