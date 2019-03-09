International

Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116

In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo provided by Goodtime Home 1, Kane Tanaka, right, is celebrated her 115th birthday at her nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world's oldest person, died on Sunday, July 27, 2018.

In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo provided by Goodtime Home 1, Kane Tanaka, right, is celebrated her 115th birthday at her nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world's oldest person, died on Sunday, July 27, 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Tanaka was born Jan. 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.

A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello is being honored as the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records.

The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony Saturday at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan’s southwest. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.

Tanaka was born Jan. 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.

She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.

The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117.

Comments
Related Topics International
human interest
Japan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2019 3:53:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/japanese-woman-honored-by-guinness-as-oldest-person-at-116/article26479273.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story