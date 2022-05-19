Japan to double financial aid for Ukraine to $600 million

The new pledge, combined with the $300 million Japan promised last month, brings Tokyo's total contribution to $600 million

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on May 19 his country would double its financial aid for Ukraine to $600 million in support of the country badly damaged by Russia's aggression.

Japan will provide the additional $300 million through the World Bank to help Ukraine's financial difficulties because of the Russian invasion, Mr. Kishida said.

The announcement comes just before Japan hosts U.S. President Joe Biden and two other leaders for a regional strategic framework known as the Quad summit and bilateral meetings next week when Mr. Kishida is expected to emphasize Japanese support for Ukraine.

Japan has quickly joined the United States and other Group of Seven countries and Europe in their sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine, due to fear that Russia's move may embolden China in the region.

Key developments in Russia-Ukraine war

A provincial governor in western Russia says a civilian has been killed by cross-border shelling from Ukraine.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said the Ukrainian shelling early on May 19 hit a driver who drove his truck to a distillery in the village of Tetkino. Mr. Starovoit said several others were wounded in Thursday's shelling.

Russian authorities have repeatedly reported damage and casualties from the Ukrainian shelling of areas on the border.

The military administration for the region that includes Melitopol reported more actions of resistance on Wednesday against the Russian troops who have occupied the southern city since early in the war.

It said a grenade exploded near a Russian command post, followed by an exchange of fire. No casualties were reported.

On Tuesday, the regional administration said Ukrainian resistance fighters killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the occupied city. The report could not be independently confirmed.

Also on Wednesday, a Russian armoured train carrying troops and ammunition overturned in Melitopol, causing the ammunition to detonate, the regional administration said on Telegram.