GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

Japan's nuclear regulatory authority also said shortly after the quake that no abnormalities were detected at either the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, or its sister plant Fukushima Daini

March 15, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Tokyo

AFP
This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023, shortly after its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings TEPCO began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. Japan on Monday, March 11, 2024, marked 13 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country’s northern coasts.

This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023, shortly after its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings TEPCO began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. Japan on Monday, March 11, 2024, marked 13 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country’s northern coasts. | Photo Credit: AP

The release of wastewater from Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant was temporarily suspended on Friday following an earthquake, its operator said.

A 5.8-magnitude jolt struck off the coast of the northeastern Fukushima region, home to the plant wrecked by a tsunami in 2011, at 00:14 a.m. Friday (1514 GMT Thursday), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"We have confirmed remotely that there were no abnormalities on ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility, etc.," Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the water release process.

13 years after meltdown, Fukushima’s reactor room remains a ‘mystery’

But "to be on the safe side, we have suspended the operations of the facilities in accordance with the pre-defined operational procedures", it said in the early hours of Friday.

Several hours later TEPCO said in a statement that "no abnormalities were detected" and a spokesman told AFP that the water release would resume later on Friday.

No leak of radiation was detected after TEPCO finished necessary checks while "readings from monitoring posts remain normal", he added.

Japan's nuclear regulatory authority also said shortly after the quake that no abnormalities were detected at either the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, or its sister plant Fukushima Daini.

Last August, TEPCO began releasing into the Pacific Ocean around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of wastewater that has collected at Fukushima Daiichi since the 2011 accident, one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

The operation has been endorsed by the UN atomic agency, and TEPCO says all radioactive elements have been filtered out except for tritium, levels of which are within safe limits.

Fukushima nuclear plant leaked radioactive water; no one injured

But China and Russia have criticised the release into the Pacific and banned Japanese seafood imports, saying that Japan is polluting the environment.

Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year and the vast majority cause no damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the latest jolt and there was no tsunami warning.

Related Topics

Japan / earthquake

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.