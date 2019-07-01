International

Vessels set sail as Japan resumes commercial whaling

Big catch: A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, on Monday.

Big catch: A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: KYODO

more-in

The country brushes aside outrage, calls it a Japanese tradition

Japan began its first commercial whale hunts in more than three decades on Monday, brushing aside outrage over its resumption of a practice that conservationists call cruel and outdated.

Five vessels from whaling communities left port in northern Japan’s Kushiro and by afternoon, a first whale had been caught.

The country’s Fisheries Agency said it had set a cap for a total catch of 227 whales through the season until late December.

The hunts come after Japan’s withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission, a move slammed by anti-whaling activists but welcomed by Japanese whaling communities.

Whaling has long proved a diplomatic flashpoint for Tokyo, which says the practice is a Japanese tradition that should not be subject to international interference.

Comments
Related Topics International
Japan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 10:52:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/japan-resumes-commercial-whaling/article28254292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story