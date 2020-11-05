International

Japan regrets U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate pact

The United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

“The climate change issue isn't something of a single country, it should be addressed by the entire international community,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato told reporters.

“From that point of view, it's extremely regrettable that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement now,” he said.

Paris Climate Summit COP21
