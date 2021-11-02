International

Japan PM Fumio Kishida promises strong push for emission cuts

Japanese Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan on November 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to the U.N. climate summit saying his country will push strongly for emissions reductions.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Glasgow on November 2, he said: “I hope to show to the international community Japan’s strong determination to achieve carbon neutrality [at home] by 2050 and realise zero emissions across Asia.” The overseas trip is Mr. Kishida’s first since he took office a month ago.

Mr. Kishida is expected to outline Japan’s emissions reduction effort in his speech at the summit. Tokyo announced in April a target of 46% reduction by 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mr. Kishida is also expected to hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a few other leaders during his several-hour visit.

His trip comes just after a key parliamentary election in which his governing party and its coalition partner secured leadership.


