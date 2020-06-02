International

Japan allows saliva-based coronavirus tests

Shoppers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Currently, nasal swabs are mainly used for tests in Japan, and sneezes at the time of collecting samples expose medical workers to the risk of potential infection.

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday it now allow saliva-based coronavirus tests, to help boost the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

