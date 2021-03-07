Jaishankar, U.S.' special envoy for Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace talks

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February last year

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad spoke over phone on Sunday and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Afghan peace talks.

Last November also, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Khalilzad had held talks during the latter's India visit on the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and related issues.

“Received a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace. Discussed latest developments pertaining to peace talks. We will remain in touch,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains on Washington's 18-year war with Taliban in the country.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been a major stakeholder in Afghanistan and it has extended developmental assistance to tune of around $3 billion in the last few years to the country.