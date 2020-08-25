Jaishankar could meet Wang Yi at SCO next month

It will be the first high-level meeting between the two Ministers since the deadly Galwan clashes

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may meet next month in Moscow during talks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers, scheduled to set the agenda for the SCO summit later this year, officials told The Hindu.

The meeting, scheduled for September 10, has yet to be confirmed formally, but will mark the first high-level meeting between the two Ministers since the deadly Galwan clashes and tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May. According to the officials, Mr. Jaishankar would make a short visit to Moscow to attend both the SCO and hold bilateral talks.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Wang attended a virtual meeting together of the Russia-India-China trilateral in June and are expected to also attend a virtual meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers on September 4, but no bilateral meetings have been scheduled between the two governments at present.

On Tuesday, China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said at an India-China youth webinar bilateral relations should not be disturbed by “one thing at a time”.

“Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history,” he said. “We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date.”

India has made clear a return to normalcy cannot be possible while tensions along the LAC remain unresolved. The Chinese military has strengthened its presence on India’s side of the LAC on the northern bank of Pangong Lake and continues to hinder Indian patrols in the Depsang plains, while a troop build-up remains in depth areas beyond the LAC.