All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

Italy races to contain COVID-19 outbreak as cases rise over 100

Carabinieri officers stand guard outside the town of Castiglione D'Adda, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Italy on February 23, 2020.

Carabinieri officers stand guard outside the town of Castiglione D'Adda, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Italy on February 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government passed stringent emergency measures on Saturday after the first two deaths from the disease were recorded in Lombardy and Veneto

Italy scrambled on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, shutting off the worst affected towns and cancelling a string of public events as the number of those infected jumped above 100.

The government passed stringent emergency measures late on Saturday after the first two deaths from the disease were recorded in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Also Read
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 29, 2020.

All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

The number of certified cases of the illness in Lombardy rose to 89 from 54 a day earlier, while in Veneto some 24 people had come down with the virus, including two people in Venice, which is packed with tourists for the annual Carnival.

Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?

Health officials reported isolated cases in the neighbouring regions of Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, saying the total number of known infections in Italy was 132.

Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto with a combined population of some 50,000 have effectively been placed under quarantine, with locals urged to stay home and special permission needed to enter or leave the designated areas.

Also Read
&nbsp;

CONVID-19 is communist China’s “biggest health emergency“: Xi

Universities were shuttered across much of northern Italy until early March and four top flight Serie A soccer matches set for Sunday were postponed.

Lombardy and Veneto represent Italy's industrial heartland and jointly account for 30% of gross domestic output, so any prolonged disruption there is likely to have a serious impact on the whole economy, which is already flirting with recession.

Also read | China, the media and truth-telling in a crisis

Lombardy, which is home to Italy's financial capital Milan, ordered all schools in the region to close, and said all public gatherings should be cancelled, including religious services. Museums and public libraries will also be shut.

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has said his fashion show scheduled to take place in Milan on Sunday would go ahead in an empty theatre without any press or buyers present.

‘Patient zero’

Health authorities are struggling to work out how the outbreak started. The first cases were announced only on Friday and doctors do not know the source of the illness.

Initial suspicion in Lombardy fell on a businessman recently returned from China, the epicentre of the new virus, but he has tested negative. In Veneto, doctors tested a group of eight Chinese visitors who had been to the town that was home to the first fatality, but again, they all tested negative.

“We are [now] even more worried because if we cannot find ‘patient zero’ then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous than we thought,” said Veneto Regional Governor Luca Zaia.

Also read | Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies

Prior to Friday, Italy had reported just three cases of the virus – all of them people who had recently arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged last year.

After the first confirmed cases, Italy suspended all direct flights to and from China, but did not keep tabs on those arriving from second countries.

Italy's far-right opposition League party has demanded that the government reintroduce border controls to try to prevent new arrivals, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has rejected this.

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Sunday that officials would meet on Monday to discuss whether Austria should unilaterally re-establish border controls with Italy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 6:09:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/italy-races-to-contain-covid-19-outbreak-as-cases-rise-over-100/article30895346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Italy races to contain COVID-19 outbreak as cases rise over 100
Chinese President Xi Jinping. File
CONVID-19 is communist China’s “biggest health emergency“: Xi
COVID-19 | Iran says ‘enemies’ used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises
Virus cases jump beyond epicentre
COVID-19: Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies
Coronavirus: death toll in China touches 2,200
South Korea, Iran report first virus deaths
COVID-19: China once again changes how new cases are counted in Hubei province
COVID-19: South Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5 million urged to stay home
COVID-19: Two elderly passengers taken off cruise ship die in Japan
Coronavirus: death toll in China exceeds 2,100
COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by 2022: SII
COVID-19 a ‘force majeure’ situation, says Finance Ministry
COVID-19: Japanese data on cruise ship infections backs quarantine strategy
COVID-19 outbreak to hit global growth but will have limited impact on India: RBI Governor
COVID-19: death toll surges past 2,000 in China
COVID-19 | WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900
COVID-19: death toll passes 1,800 in China
Coronavirus: death toll in China reaches 1,765, says govt.
Coronavirus: Second Kerala patient discharged
406 persons evacuated from Wuhan test negative for symptoms of COVID-19
COVID-19 | Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres
COVID-19 | Will provide all possible help to Indians on cruise ship to return home, says Indian Embassy
COVID-19 | New China cases drop for third day
WHO experts set to join battle against COVID-19 in China as death toll crosses 1500
Chinese tourist in France dies of COVID-19, first death in Europe
Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner
COVID-19: death toll in China surges past 1,500; over 66,000 infected
COVID-19: death toll in China nears 1,500
COVID-19: Chennai Port bans entry of crew from three countries
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia
China coronavirus COVID-19 | No major change in trajectory of outbreak, says WHO
COVID-19 death toll in China passes 1,300
Explainer: How WHO names a new disease
COVID-19: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
WHO names deadly viral disease from China as 'COVID-19'
States told to be on alert for coronavirus
Coronavirus: death toll in China passes 1,000, over 42,000 confirmed infections in the country
Coronavirus: China deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll
Coronavirus: Foreigners who went to China after January 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA
Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?
Coronavirus: death toll in China soars to 722
Coronavirus | 15 students stranded in China brought to Kochi
Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity
All 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 560, over 3000 new cases reported
More Chinese cities shut down as virus toll rises
Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks
In China, infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China
Coronavirus: South Korean woman tests positive after Thailand visit
Built in 10 days, China’s virus hospital takes 1st patients
Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram
Coronavirus | Deaths in China pass 360, over 17,000 infected globally
Coronavirus | Chinese city outside virus epicentre shuts down
Coronavirus | Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Coronavirus: death toll in China surges past 300
How bats harbour several viruses yet not get sick
'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at Jiujiang virus blockade
Extended chain of human-to-human spread seen in Germany
Coronavirus | Death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 confirmed infections in China
Coronovirus outbreak: People flown in from China quarantined
Number of coronavirus-infected in Wuhan 10 times official tally, says University of Hong Kong study
Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declares global emergency
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global emergency
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control
Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?
Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus
Alarming spread: on novel coronavirus outbreak
Gaps in our knowledge of coronavirus origin need fulfilment: Study
Coronavirus | Highly irresponsible on the part of AYUSH Ministry to prescribe Unani medicines
Novel coronavirus: WHO to reconvene Emergency Committee meeting today
Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus
India’s first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala
Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
Coronavirus | IndiGo announces partial suspension of flights to China
China coronavirus: PMO reviews India’s preparedness to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha
Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Jammu and Kashmir
South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
A new virus emerges in China
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY