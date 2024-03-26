GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel's Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza

The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

March 26, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he would not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States did not veto a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr. Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to veto the proposal was a "clear retreat" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas in Gaza as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages.

"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," his office said.

The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

