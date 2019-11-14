Israeli strike in Gaza kills six civilians

An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip killed six members of a Palestinian family on November 14, all of them civilians, medical officials and residents said, bringing the death toll in the territory from a 48-hour surge in fighting to 32.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the pre-dawn incident in Deir al-Balah, which came as cross-border shelling exchanges continued despite a ceasefire offer by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.
Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander on November 12, sparking cross-border rocket salvoes by the militant group and further Israeli strikes. Medics said 32 Palestinians have been killed, at least a third of them civilians.
Those killed in Nobember 14 attack on a home in Deir al-Balah included a woman and a child, medical officials said. Another 12 people were wounded, they said.
