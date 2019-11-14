International

Israeli strike in Gaza kills six civilians

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City, early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City, early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Israel’s killing of Islamic Jihad field commander on November 12, sparked the cross-border rocket salvoes

An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip killed six members of a Palestinian family on November 14, all of them civilians, medical officials and residents said, bringing the death toll in the territory from a 48-hour surge in fighting to 32.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the pre-dawn incident in Deir al-Balah, which came as cross-border shelling exchanges continued despite a ceasefire offer by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander on November 12, sparking cross-border rocket salvoes by the militant group and further Israeli strikes. Medics said 32 Palestinians have been killed, at least a third of them civilians.

Those killed in Nobember 14 attack on a home in Deir al-Balah included a woman and a child, medical officials said. Another 12 people were wounded, they said.

