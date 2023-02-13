HamberMenu
Israeli jets hit militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza

February 13, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Gaza City, Gaza Strip

AP
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes early on February 13, 2023.

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes early on February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Residents of the Gaza Strip say Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory.

The airstrikes appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Israel on Saturday evening. Israeli air defences intercepted the rocket.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

