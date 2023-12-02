Israel-Hamas War December 2 updates | No prisoner exchange with Israel until war on Gaza is over, says Hamas

Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on December 2 and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians.
Also Read: Israel-Hamas truce December 1, 2023 updates
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed Friday morning following a week-long truce with the territory’s ruling militant group Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.
Explained | Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war?
Separately, the Ministry announced that the overall death toll in Gaza since the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 15,200, a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300. The ministry had stopped issuing daily updates of the overall toll on Nov. 11, following war-related disruptions of connectivity and hospital operations.
(With inputs from Agencies)Follow for all Live updates
COMMents
SHARE