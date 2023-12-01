Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Eight Israeli hostages released during extended truce

December 01, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

A total of eight Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza strip on Thursday as part of a temporary cease-fire deal that has lasted for seven days, the Israeli military said.

Israel has said it is freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners in the early hours of Friday under the truce deal.

International pressure has mounted for the truce to be upheld as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and ground campaign following Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack.

With the current truce nearing expiry early Friday following a seven-day pause, U.S, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an extension after meeting with leaders in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides. The truce was set to expire Thursday morning.

(With agency inputs)