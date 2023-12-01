HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Eight Israeli hostages released during extended truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an extension after meeting with leaders in Israel and the occupied West Bank

December 01, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A newly released prisoner hugs a relative during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas since the October 7 attacks, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

A total of eight Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza strip on Thursday as part of a temporary cease-fire deal that has lasted for seven days, the Israeli military said.

Israel has said it is freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners in the early hours of Friday under the truce deal.

International pressure has mounted for the truce to be upheld as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and ground campaign following Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack. 

Click here for November 30, 2023 updates on Israel Hamas truce deal

With the current truce nearing expiry early Friday following a seven-day pause, U.S, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an extension after meeting with leaders in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides. The truce was set to expire Thursday morning. 

(With agency inputs)

Follow for all Live updates
  • December 01, 2023 07:47
    White House condemns Jerusalem shooting by Hamas

    The White House condemned Thursday’s deadly attack by two Palestinian gunmen on people waiting for buses along a main highway entering Jerusalem, saying the attack was “stark reminder” of the enemy Israel is facing.

    National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the attack, which Hamas claimed responsibility for, “technically” didn’t violate the terms of the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas, which only covers Gaza. Mr. Kirby also expressed hope that the truce, which was extended for a seventh day on Thursday, will be extended again.

    - AP

  • December 01, 2023 06:57
    More Israeli-Palestinian hostages released under tenuous Gaza truce

    Israel released another group of Palestinian prisoners Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional Israeli hostages under a last-minute agreement to extend their cease-fire by another day in Gaza. But any further extension renewal, now in its eighth day, could prove more challenging as Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.

    - AP

