Israel-Hamas war, Day 25 LIVE updates | Ceasefire ‘will not happen’: Netanyahu

Accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions”

October 31, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 07:25 am IST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas “will not happen”, as the U.N. warned not enough aid was coming in to meet “unprecedented humanitarian needs”. The war entered its 25th day on Tuesday.

Israeli ground forces fought inside the Gaza Strip and air strikes pounded the besieged Hamas-run Palestinian territory in response to the October 7 attacks — the deadliest in Israel’s history.

The intensifying military operations have sharply heightened fears for the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed.

In a briefing to foreign press, Mr. Netanyahu said a ceasefire would amount to surrendering to Hamas, whose gunmen killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages, according to the latest Israeli figures.

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen,” he said, vowing Israel would “fight until this battle is won”.

Meanwhile, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees told a U.N. emergency meeting on Monday that “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.

Earlier on Monday, Israel expanded its military assault with columns of Israeli tanks and armoured bulldozers seen churning through the sand, and snipers taking positions inside emptied residential buildings, in footage released by the army. Air strikes also cratered the road and brought down buildings, residents said, before the tanks withdrew.

The Israeli ground forces were supported by heavy fire from the air and artillery, with the army striking more than 600 targets within 24 hours, up from 450 reported by the military a day earlier.

