HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel drafts 300,000 soldiers as it goes on the offensive against Hamas

Mr. Hagari said 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion — though any such plans have not been officially confirmed

October 09, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
A destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip is seen in Ashkelon, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air.

A destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip is seen in Ashkelon, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson said on Monday.

Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun by Palestinian gunmen.

ALSO READ
A deadly escalation 

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some gunmen remained active.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said in a televised briefing.

Military officials had previously said that their focus was on securing Israel's side of the border before carrying out any major escalation of the counter-offensive in Gaza.

Mr. Hagari said 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion — though any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

ALSO READ
Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as death toll climbs on both sides

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," he said. "We are going on the offensive."

Mr. Hagari confirmed media reports that 700 people had been killed on Israel's side of the border, including 73 confirmed members of the security forces. He said Israel's military had killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.