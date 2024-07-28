India had a mixed day on day one of the Paris Olympics. Shuttlers had a good day with Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty winning their respective matches. In the shooting range, after the initial disappointment, when both teams failed to make cut in 10m air rifle mixed team event, Manu Bhaker made her way to the women’s 10m air pistol final. The Indian Hockey team added more glory with a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in its pool match.

Today, P.V. Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Balraj Panwar, Sharath Kamal and Deepika Kumari will participate in badminton, shooting, rowing, table tennis and archery events respectively.

Australia, with three gold and two silver medals topped the medal table on day one, followed by China (two gold and one bronze medals) and the United States (U.S.) (one gold, two silver and two bronze medals). India won no medals on July 27.

