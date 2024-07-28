GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Paris Olympics Day 2 LIVE updates: P.V. Sindhu, Sharath Kamal, Deepika Kumari join India’s hunt for medals

Australia tops the medal table on day 1, followed by China and the U.S.

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of P.V. Sindhu

A file photo of P.V. Sindhu | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India had a mixed day on day one of the Paris Olympics. Shuttlers had a good day with Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty winning their respective matches. In the shooting range, after the initial disappointment, when both teams failed to make cut in 10m air rifle mixed team event, Manu Bhaker made her way to the women’s 10m air pistol final. The Indian Hockey team added more glory with a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in its pool match.

Today, P.V. Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Balraj Panwar, Sharath Kamal and Deepika Kumari will participate in badminton, shooting, rowing, table tennis and archery events respectively.

Also Read:India schedule — Day 2

Australia, with three gold and two silver medals topped the medal table on day one, followed by China (two gold and one bronze medals) and the United States (U.S.) (one gold, two silver and two bronze medals). India won no medals on July 27.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Countries with most medals, India’s haul and more

Catch all the action in this LIVE blog:
  • July 28, 2024 12:27
    Elavenil Valarivan to participate in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event

    After a disappointing day at the shooting range, Elavenil Valarivan will be participating in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification event today.

    Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh performed poorly in the 10m air rifle mixed team event and were eliminated in qualifications stage.

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / sports event / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.