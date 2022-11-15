  1. EPaper
Israel confirms U.S. probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh's family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist

November 15, 2022 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - Jerusalem

AP
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel confirmed on November 14 that the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a "grave mistake' and vowing not to cooperate.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. "that we won't cooperate with any external investigation."

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh's family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a U.S. citizen who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word "press" when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.

