‘Islamic State group kills nine Syrian soldiers’

February 14, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - Beirut

Reuters

Islamic State terror group killed nine Syrian soldiers in the war-torn country’s vast Badia desert on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, a war monitor said.

“Nine Syrian soldiers were killed and three wounded” when they had gathered in the east of Hama province in central Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

IS has stepped up attacks in Syria in recent months, particularly in the Badia desert which runs from the outskirts of Damascus to the Iraqi border.

On February 2, the Sunni Muslim extremist group killed five members of forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

