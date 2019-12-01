International

Islamic State claims London stabbing attack: propaganda outlet

A police forensic officer walks by a sign where a man was shot dead by police on London Bridge following an incident in London on November 29, 2019.

A police forensic officer walks by a sign where a man was shot dead by police on London Bridge following an incident in London on November 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Islamic State (IS) group on November 30 claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central London the previous day that killed two people.

“The person who carried out the London attack... was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries,” the Islamic State said, referring to a multi-country alliance against the group.

Suspect was ex-terror convict

The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before the police shot him dead had been released from prison after a previous conviction for terrorism offences, prompting political recriminations ahead of an election.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by the police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces a snap election on December 12, said it was a terrorist attack and vowed to end a practice whereby serious offenders can be automatically let out of prison early, as the Opposition attacked the policy.

Khan, whose family is from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was convicted in 2012 for his part in an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange. He was released in December 2018 subject to conditions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

