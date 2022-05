A video on Bach Long, Vietnam's new glass-bottomed bridge.

Vietnam has opened a new glass-bottomed bridge. The company that built it says it is the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing the one in Guangdong, China.

The pedestrian bridge is called Bach Long, which translates to “white dragon”. The Bach Long is Vietnam’s third glass bridge.