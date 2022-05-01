IS claims bus bombing in Afghan capital

AFP May 01, 2022 22:09 IST

The bombing was the second in the capital in as many days, after 10 persons were killed on Friday when a bomb ripped through Khalifa Sahib mosque as worshippers were performing rituals

Afghan men flee near the site of explosion at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 29 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ananth Krishnan and Stanly Johny on China and Afghanistan’s central role in global politics | On Books podcast / repeat shuffle The Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a passenger bus that killed one woman in Afghanistan's capital. Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in deadly attacks that have punctuated the last two weeks of the fasting month of Ramzan, which ends on Sunday. A woman was killed and three others were wounded in the bus attack, Kabul police said. Also Read Blasts cut power to millions in Afghanistan ahead of Eid The bombing was the second in the capital in as many days after 10 persons were killed on Friday when a bomb ripped through a mosque as worshippers were performing rituals. No group claimed Friday's mosque bombing but IS took responsibility for the attack on the bus. IS has claimed several bombings in recent weeks, particularly attacks targeting Sunni-majority Afghanistan's minority Shiite and Sufi communities. Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group remains a key security challenge. Kabul police meanwhile vowed to "ensure security" during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.



