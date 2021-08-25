Iran’s Parliament approves President’s Cabinet choices

18 out of 19 nominee put forward by Ebrahim Raisi approved

Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday approved almost all new President Ebrahim Raisi’s Cabinet choices, enabling him to start working in earnest with his government, following a June election victory.

Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates put forward by Mr. Raisi for the ministerial posts.

They rejected only his pick for the education portfolio, thus requiring the President to make another choice for that post.

In an Islamic republic where ultimate power rests with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mr. Raisi inherits a difficult socioeconomic situation.

Iran has been strangled financially by sanctions reimposed by Washington after then U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal in 2018.

Rise in infections

The country of 83 million people has since been hit by a severe economic crisis amplified by the pandemic.

Iran is currently grappling with a fifth wave of infections — the strongest wave yet.

The country recorded its highest single day death toll on Tuesday, with 709 fatalities registered by the Health Ministry in 24 hours.

The conservative President won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.

He succeeds moderate president Hassan Rouhani, architect of the political opening that culminated in the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers.

But that external opening was torpedoed by Mr. Trump and much of Iran’s conservative camp.

The new President was sworn in by Parliament in early August, but the outgoing administration remained at the helm until Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.