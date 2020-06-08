International

Iran scientist returns after prisoner swap

An Iranian scientist returned home on Monday after his release from a U.S. jail in what the Islamic republic said was a prisoner exchange it hopes can be repeated between the countries.

Majid Taheri — an Iranian-American who had been working at a clinic in Tampa, Florida — had been detained in the United States for 16 months. He was freed last Thursday as Iran released U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who had been detained in the country since his arrest in July 2018.

Upon his arrival at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Mr. Taheri was greeted by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

