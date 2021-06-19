Iran moderate candidate concedes win by judiciary chief Raisi in presidential poll

The election on June 18 was dominated by judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The moderate candidate in Iran’s presidential election has conceded he lost to the country’s hard-line judiciary chief.

Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram to judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi early June 19.

Mr. Hemmati wrote, “I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, improves the economy and life with comfort and welfare for the great nation of Iran.”

Mr. Raisi did not immediately acknowledge Mr. Hemmati’s concession, nor that of former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei, who also conceded the loss.

Mr. Rezaei’s concession in a post on Twitter came as Iran’s outgoing President Hassan Rouhani also acknowledged the winner was “clear,” though he didn’t immediately name Mr. Raisi.

The election on June 18 was dominated by Mr. Raisi, a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the disqualification of the strongest competitors who could have challenged him in the vote.

On Twitter, Mr. Rezaei praised Mr. Khamenei and the Iranian people for taking part in the vote.

“God willing, the decisive election of my esteemed brother, Ayatollah Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, promises the establishment of a strong and popular government to solve the country’s problems,” Mr. Rezaei wrote.