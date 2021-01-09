International

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

FlightRadar24 data show the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 4:48:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indonesias-sriwijaya-air-loses-contact-after-taking-off-from-jakarta/article33536517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY