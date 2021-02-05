International

Indonesia bans ‘hijab’ in schools

Indonesia has banned schools from forcing girls to wear Islamic “hijab” headscarves after the case of a Christian pupil pressured to cover up sparked outrage in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

The move was applauded on Friday by activists, who say non-Muslim girls have been forced for years to wear a hijab in parts of the country.

State schools will face sanctions if they fail to comply with the edict from Education Minister Nadiem Makarim.

Schools that violate the rules could see their government funding cut, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 10:34:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indonesia-bans-hijab-in-schools/article33762769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY