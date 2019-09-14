International

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake

A United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City September 18, 2015.

A United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City September 18, 2015.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki drowned while kayaking in Congo

The body of an Indian peacekeeper, who drowned while kayaking in Congo, has been found, the UN chief’s spokesperson has said.

Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki, deployed with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, had gone to Lake Kivu on September 8 for Kayaking but did not return, media reports from India said.

The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) confirmed that the body of the “peacekeeper from the Indian contingent deployed in Goma, who drowned in Lake Kivu and had been missing since Sunday, has now been found,” spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric told reporters here Friday.

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India.

India is the second largest troop contributor to MONUSCO, with 2624 peacekeepers and 274 police personnel deployed as of March 2019.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Congo
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2019 2:40:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indian-peacekeepers-body-found-in-congo-lake/article29415073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY