Indian official assaulted in Sri Lanka

High Commission urges citizens to make movements safely.

Protestors burn an effigy of Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest outside Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday as it urged its nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a public unrest due to the unprecedented economic crisis followed by a political turmoil in the country. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday imposed an emergency ahead of the key election on Wednesday to pick a new president.

The Indian High Commission in a tweet said the relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly.

"In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required," it said.

In another tweet, the High Commission said its officials in the morning met "Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo".

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities, it said.

It is probably the first time that an Indian national has been attacked since anti-government protests erupted in Sri Lanka in March.

Amidst the economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, India has reiterated that it will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and a constitutional framework.