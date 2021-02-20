Indian IT workers to benefit from U.S. immigration bill

In a major move that will benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals in America, the Biden administration has introduced an immigration bill in Congress, which, among other things, proposes to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards.
The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 proposes a pathway to citizenship to 11 million undocumented workers, elimination of per-country quota for employment-based green cards and work authorisation for dependents of H-1B foreign workers. The bicameral immigration bill, if passed by both the chambers of the Congress — House of Representatives and the Senate — and signed into law by the President, would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals, including undocumented workers and those who came to the country legally. Those waiting for a green card for more than 10 years would get the legal permanent residency immediately as they would be exempted from the visa cap.
Indian IT professionals waiting for more than a decade now, and whose number runs into thousands, are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries . Authors of the bill, Senator Bob Menendez and Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, said the bill establishes a vision of immigration reform that is expansive and inclusive.
