Indian expatriate wins USD 1 million in Dubai lucky draw

Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, is the 168th Indian national to win the prize at the Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw since it started in 1999.

A 34-year-old Indian software engineer has won a whopping USD 1 million (₹7.3 crore) in a lucky draw contest in Dubai, according to a media report on Thursday.

“I’m really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India, Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, was quoted by the Gulf News.

Mr. Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm. He is the 168th Indian national to win the USD 1-million prize at the Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw since it started in 1999, the report said.

Indians account for the most number of lucky draw tickets sold in the UAE, the report added.