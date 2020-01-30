International

Indian diaspora in Poland protest against CAA and NRC

A group of Indians living in Poland organised a protest against the implementation of CAA-NRC on January 26

A group of Indians living in Poland organised a protest against the implementation of CAA-NRC on January 26   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The protest was organised in Krakow and protesters said they were against the ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic law’

A group of Indians living in Poland organised a protest along with Polish friends in Krakow, to show solidarity with the anti-CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens) protests in India. Protesters said they were against the ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic law’ imposed by the BJP-led government and the protest was organised specially on January 26. Krakow is the cultural capital of Poland.

The organisers said the protest was held for two reasons – to mark the Republic Day celebrations, a day on which the Constitution of India was adopted by the Indian state to guarantee equal rights for all citizens irrespective of race, colour, religion and gender and to create a spirit of Shaheen Bagh in Kraków.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 3:23:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/indian-diaspora-in-poland-protest-against-caa-and-nrc/article30691652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY