Indian diaspora in Poland protest against CAA and NRC

A group of Indians living in Poland organised a protest along with Polish friends in Krakow, to show solidarity with the anti-CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens) protests in India. Protesters said they were against the ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic law’ imposed by the BJP-led government and the protest was organised specially on January 26. Krakow is the cultural capital of Poland.
The organisers said the protest was held for two reasons – to mark the Republic Day celebrations, a day on which the Constitution of India was adopted by the Indian state to guarantee equal rights for all citizens irrespective of race, colour, religion and gender and to create a spirit of Shaheen Bagh in Kraków.
