International

Indian diaspora condemns racism, says will strive for just America

The Indian-American diaspora, it said, is mindful of the fact that had it not been for the civil rights movement and the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, many of its members would not be in the US today.

An Indian-American organisation has resolved to work together with the African and other minority communities for a more just America.

“At Indiaspora, we stand strongly and squarely with the African-American community, as we strive together for a more just America. Their struggle is ours too. Indeed, aided by allies from different communities, it needs to be our national purpose,” Indiaspora said in a statement.

“But the letter of the law does not inevitably or automatically translate into the experience of the people. We too are not immune from racial persecution, as demonstrated by well chronicled events that have occurred in the distant and recent past,” Indiaspora said.

“So we have more work to do. More to do for George Floyd’s 6-year old daughter, Gianna,” it said.

“Therefore we resolve to work together, hand in hand, with the African-American and other minority communities, until we can all be assured of successfully encashing our collective promissory note, set forth in America’s constitutional declaration that we are all created equal, in the bank of justice. Let us end systemic racism,” Indiaspora said.

