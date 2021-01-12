Indian American owned company donates over 6.5 million masks

A California-based company owned by an Indian-American has donated 6.5 million masks to various charities and non-profits across the country to support them in their efforts to protect frontline workers and the larger communities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Guru Nanda, a manufacturer of premium farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products, has also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organisations, a media release said on Monday.
The 6.5 million masks donated by Guru Nanda will be used to help charities and non-profit organisations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it said.
“It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Puneet Nanda, founder of Guru Nanda.
“As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most,” he said.
Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, California; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund’s Masks for America Project; and MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath