India, U.S. Should work together to face Chinese challenge: Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said countries like India and the U.S. should work together to face the “challenge” of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC). Mr. Pompeo’s recorded comments, shared at the India Ideas Summit organised by the U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) came hours after news broke of the U.S. ordering the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“It's important that democracies like ours work together, especially as we see more clearly than ever the true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr. Pompeo, currently travelling in Europe, said via a recorded video message.

“Our infrastructure projects, our supply chains, our sovereignty, and our people's health and safety are all at risk if we get it wrong. The recent clashes initiated by the PLA are just the latest examples of the CCPs unacceptable behaviour. We were deeply saddened by the deaths of 20 Indian service members. I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interests.” he said, commending India for banning 59 Chinese apps following the clashes in Ladakh.

Mr. Pompeo also said India was key to U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“India too, is an important partner and a key pillar of president Trump's foreign policy: multi-lateralism that actually works.”

The Secretary listed examples of India and the U.S. working together — including the Quad and the World Intellectual Property Organisation elections earlier this year (in which a Singaporean candidate for director won against a Chinese candidate).

Earlier on in Tuesday’s USIBC Summit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said while the U.S. and India have “the ability today by working together to shape the world” that the U.S. needed to “go beyond” alliances and get used to working in a multipolar world with plurilateral arrangements.

In London on Tuesday, Mr. Pompeo had urged Britain to join an alliance against China, as per reports in the European press.