India urges direct talks between Israel, Palestine

‘Find an acceptable two-state solution’

India on Tuesday urged Israel and Palestine to engage directly and explore possibilities of finding an “acceptable” solution to the regional conflict. The comment from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a new plan for resolving the crisis, which has been rejected by the Palestinian side.

“We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the U.S., and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

India has traditionally supported statehood for the Palestinian side and maintained that the two-state solution is the best guarantee for solution of the oldest post-World War II crisis in the West Asian region.

“We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both,” said Mr. Kumar. Mr. Trump’s plan allows Israel to integrate the settlements built on the West Bank and Jordan Valley and recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

